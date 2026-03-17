Mega recruitment drive in MSRTC; push to increase income, cut costs: Minister Sarnaik

Minister Sarnaik detailed several strategic steps being taken to boost income and cut costs. “A new tender process for diesel procurement has secured a discount of Rs 5.13 per liter, significantly higher than previous rates. New tendering for advertisements is expected to increase the corporation’s annual income. Commercial activities will be initiated at certain bus stations, and solar energy will be utilised to reduce electricity expenses. To facilitate the operation of new buses, contract employees will be appointed on a temporary basis until the formal recruitment process for 17,742 driver-cum-conductor positions is completed,” he said.