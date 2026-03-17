Mumbai ‘Water Metro’ Project to be implemented in three phases: CM Fadnavis

According to the government release, the private operators will operate 207 Electric/Hybrid vessels with an estimated cost of Rs 3,156 crore, while the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s investment in infrastructure development is estimated at Rs 3,436 crore. The first phase will involve an expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore. Shipyards are proposed to be developed at Nandgaon, Dighi, and Vijaydurg.