NCP raises concern in Maha Legislative Council over 'anti-conversion' bill

He also noted with distress, "In this House, specific communities are insulted by bringing up Aurangzeb. Are we his relatives that we are subjected to such remarks? When India wins in cricket, do we not feel joy as Indians? Yet, people come and burst firecrackers in front of our houses, even though we have already celebrated the victory ourselves. If you want to celebrate this joy, tell me, and I will be the first to join you in splashing gulal."