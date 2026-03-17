Odisha govt approves 23 industrial projects worth Rs 4,510 crore​

Among the major investment proposals are in Koraput with an investment of Rs 870.82 crore, generating 1,000 employment opportunities; a tile adhesives manufacturing unit in Balasore; a pharmaceutical product manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 236.90 crore, generating 549 jobs; a Sulphuric Acid Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 425 crore; and a grain-based ethanol unit along with a co-generation power plant in Kalahandi, etc.​