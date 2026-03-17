Rajasthan CM distributes skill certificates among 9,432 youth​

Sharma outlined several key provisions in the 2026-27 Budget aimed at youth empowerment. These include interest‑free loans for 5,000 tribal youth under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana; the establishment of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Global Centre for Advanced Skilling in Jaipur; the setting up of ICT laboratories in 50 polytechnic colleges; and the promotion of district‑specific products under the One District, One Product initiative. ​