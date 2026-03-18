APSEZ’s Colombo terminal crosses key 1 million container mark in first year operations

In a milestone that signals both operational discipline and strategic intent, the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka, which commenced operations in April 2025, has crossed one million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in its first year, an APSEZ statement said. The achievement marks the fastest ramp-up recorded at the Port of Colombo, placing the CWIT among a select group of global facilities to reach such scale in its inaugural year.