Back in fray, Dilip Ghosh eyes 1 lakh votes in Kharagpur Sadar

He also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress regarding their candidate list. He said, "Mamata Banerjee is navigating through an extremely precarious situation. Otherwise, why would she drop 74 sitting MLAs from her candidate list? In the past, she would field just about anyone and declare, 'I am the candidate across all 294 seats.' Those days are gone. She can no longer portray herself as the epitome of integrity; her party has become the very symbol of corruption."