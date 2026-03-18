Bengal polls: Special monitoring team to oversee functioning of central observers

“Already, the ECI has appointed a total of 294 general observers for West Bengal, making it the only one among the four poll-bound states and one union territory to have one general observer for each Assembly constituency. At the same time, West Bengal polls will involve 84 police observers, the highest among the poll-bound places. This time, West Bengal polls will also involve 100 expenditure observers, the second-highest among poll-bound states and UT. Now, the ECI has decided to bring its day-to-day functioning under surveillance to make the system absolutely foolproof and transparent,” the CEO’s office insider said.