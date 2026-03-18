Bengaluru airport height restrictions hindering development works, should be reviewed: Shivakumar

"I have been trying to build a Skydeck for the past two and a half years. Now we have decided to construct it at Kempegowda Layout. It cannot be built within a 20 km radius of the airport. NGF was a good location for the Skydeck as it had metro connectivity. Another suggestion was to build it near Sompura Circle along NICE Road. However, the NICE authorities did not cooperate. We will decide what action needs to be taken regarding NICE. They did not provide the required no-objection certificate. Those who do not cooperate with the government will receive an appropriate response," he said.