Cabinet approves Rs 6,969 crore project to 4-lane Barabanki-Bahraich highway in UP

The proposed upgradation of the Barabanki–Bahraich section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across the Barabanki and Bahraich districts. Designed as an access-controlled 4-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about one hour, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development, according to a Cabinet note.