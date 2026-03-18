Chaos in Odisha House as BJD, Cong seek Health Minister’s exit after SCB Hospital fire tragedy

​​Meanwhile, Senior Congress MLA, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, said, "We built these facilities to save lives, but today, the medical infrastructure's condition in Odisha is such that hospitals have become death traps. ​The cries of the people are echoing throughout the state, yet the government remains deaf. This 'funeral' we are holding today is a reflection of the people’s anger. Our clear demand is that the Health Minister must step down immediately."