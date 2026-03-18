Class 10 Board exams begin across Karnataka; 8.65 lakh students appear

"With the intention that it should not become a burden on poor students and that they should not hesitate to ask their parents again for money, our government has waived the fee for supplementary examinations for those who fail. In addition, parent-teacher meetings (PTM) have been successfully conducted in government schools as well, similar to private schools. I thank the Home Department, teachers, and parents who are cooperating in the examination process. Through this House, I wish success to all the students appearing for the exams,” he said.