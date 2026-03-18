Class 10 Board exams: K'taka Minister urges students, parents not to worry about paper leak rumours

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I extend my wishes on behalf of the government and personally to the total 8,65,988 students who are appearing for the SSLC examinations starting tomorrow. Students should face the exams without any anxiety or fear. The government has provided three opportunities for the examination (Exam 1, 2 and 3). Even if students score fewer marks or fail, they will have the opportunity to write the exam again. Therefore, no student should lose confidence or feel anxious,” he said while encouraging students.