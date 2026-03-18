CM responsible for maintaining discipline among MLAs, says Shivakumar

On the confusion over the Davanagere ticket, he said: "I do not have information about that. The Chief Minister and I have discussed the issue, but the report has not yet come. The Chief Minister has called the family members of Meti today and discussed the matter. Aspirants from Davanagere are meeting me. Yesterday I held discussions with the MP from that region and the district in-charge minister. I will submit a report to the high command leaders, and the final decision will be taken by the high command.”