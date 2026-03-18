DMK MP moves Madras HC for ED probe against 9 AIADMK leaders

Girirajan argued that these cases qualify as "scheduled offences" under the PMLA, thereby mandating the ED to initiate parallel money laundering investigations. He contended that the alleged illegal gains arising from these corruption cases fall squarely within the definition of “proceeds of crime” under Section 2(1)(u) of the PMLA, and that once such proceeds are identified from scheduled offences, the ED is empowered -- and obligated -- to register ECIRs, trace the funds, attach tainted assets, and proceed with confiscation in accordance with the law.