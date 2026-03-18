ECI orders transfers of 13 District Magistrates in poll-bound Bengal

"Now the phase for transfers for mid-level officers like DMs in case of bureaucrats and DIGs, superintendents, and deputy commissioners is going on. In the next level, there will be transfers for the lowest levels, like additional district magistrates, sub-divisional officers, and block development officers in case of general administration, and additional superintendents, deputy superintendents, assistant superintendents, assistant commissioner, and inspectors in case of police administration," the source mentioned.