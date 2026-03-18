Freedom of speech can’t be absolute: I&B minister on banned ‘Sarke Chunar’ song

“Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this? There is no expectation of morality from Bollywood anyway, but it is shameful for the censor board to license obscenity. This mentally ill person is destroying generations with their psychopathic tendencies. We will not allow this filth to spread in society. We are issuing notices for action,” said NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, taking umbrage over the song.