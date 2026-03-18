I-T begins probe into IUML MP’s assets; Madras HC seeks counter-affidavit

According to the petitioner, Navas Kani’s assets, as well as those of his family members, witnessed a steep and disproportionate increase during his first term in Parliament. The affidavit claims that despite having limited known sources of income -- primarily remuneration as a company director and rental income earned by his wife -- the MP’s family reported a net surplus of only Rs 5.74 lakh during the five years, while acquiring assets worth Rs 20.84 crore.