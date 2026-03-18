Infighting erupts in Trinamool Congress following announcement of candidate list

Khageshwar claimed, "I lost to money today! When the Chief Minister left the Congress and formed her own party, I was with her. Surely some leader has given such money that my name was left out for that. A person who never worked for the Trinamool party, is a candidate in my Constituency. I have resigned from the party post over the injustice done to me. Rajganj seat (seat) Trinamool will lose. Here I have created the foundation of the team."