Referring to the death of an elderly woman in Mumbai western suburb Bhayander after a rate gnawed at here hand while she was in the ICU, the Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial claimed that the tragedy highlights a painful contrast: "while the government speaks of progress, infants continue to die of malnutrition in tribal areas, and an elderly woman dies from a rat bite in a city right next to Mumbai. The ICU was located on the fourth floor, yet a rat managed to reach a patient on a ventilator and gnawed her hand without any staff member noticing. The bleeding continued until her relatives arrived in the morning and raised an alarm, but by then it was too late. This horrific event has stripped away any dignity left in the government healthcare system."