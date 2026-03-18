Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns targeted killing of Iran's Ali Larijani

“Condemn the targeted killing of secretary Ali Larijani by the rogue state of Israel! The resilience of the people of Iran and their leadership reflects the spirit of a true Muslim nation, courageous, steadfast with resolute faith in Allah. Such people deserve to lead. “As the Qur’an reminds us: 'And the end is for the righteous' (7:128)", the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.