Naveen Patnaik clarifies purpose of Biju Naveen Foundation amid row

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) In response to growing political controversy over the formation of the 'Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation', Leader of Opposition in Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified that he personally decided to form ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation' trust in the name of Biju Patnaik, emphasising that it was created for charitable purposes and not connected to any political party.