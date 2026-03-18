Palam fire: Death toll rises to 9; Delhi CM orders magisterial probe

The information regarding the incident was received at Police Station Palam Village at around 7.04 a.m., following which the Station House Officer (SHO) and police staff rushed to the spot. The fire erupted in a four-storey building situated at WZ-124A, Ram Chowk Market. According to officials, the basement, ground floor, and first floor of the building housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom owned by Rajender Kashyap, who is also the Market Pradhan, while his family resided on the upper floors.