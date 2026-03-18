PM Modi bids farewell to retiring RS members, lauds their contribution to parliamentary legacy

"H.D. Devegowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are some of the senior members who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary procedures. Even after such long experience, new members should learn from them -- how to come to the House with dedication, contribute whatever is possible, and remain completely devoted to the responsibility given by society. We all have something to learn from these senior members. I highly appreciate their contribution because such a long tenure is not small -- it is very significant," he said.