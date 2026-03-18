Rain likely in Delhi-NCR over next three days; IMD forecasts wider showers across India

As per the latest forecast, the weather in Delhi-NCR on March 18 is expected to remain predominantly clear, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling near 16 degrees Celsius. However, conditions are set to change from March 19 onward. The sky is expected to turn partly cloudy on March 19 and 20, with light rain or thundershowers likely to occur once or twice during the day. The maximum temperatures on these days are projected to drop to 29 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, while minimum temperatures may hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius.