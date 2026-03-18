Rajasthan open for business, entrepreneurs invited to shape state’s growth: CM

Integration of the ‘RajNivesh’ portal with the National Single Window System has enabled over 143 services across 14 departments to be accessed through a single platform. He added that youth empowerment is being promoted through the State Skill Policy and Rajasthan Youth Policy, with employment opportunities provided to approximately 3 lakh youth in the private sector. The Chief Minister stated that the 2026-27 Budget includes comprehensive provisions to boost industrial growth and attract investment.