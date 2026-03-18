'Tapori'-like, makes women uncomfortable; should learn from Priyanka: Kangana Ranaut on Rahul Gandhi

Responding to questions about criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament, Ranaut said, “Hum mahilaon ko bahut zyada unko dekhkar uncomfortable feel hota hai, Kyunki ekdum jaise tapori ki tarah wo aate hain aur kisi ko bhi 'aae tu' aise karke, 'tu tadak' karke baat karte hain. (Women feel very uncomfortable seeing him. He behaves in a very unruly manner, like a ‘tapori’, speaking aggressively and interrupting others.) It is very uncomfortable the way he conducts himself. He should look at his sister -- her behaviour and etiquette are so graceful. But Rahul Gandhi is not the same.”