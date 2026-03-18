US envoy Gor, NSA Doval discuss 'critical security and geopolitical issues'

“Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, met Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, VCOAS, to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-US Army cooperation. The discussions focused on regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, expanding military-to-military engagement and enhancing interoperability through joint training and exercises. Both sides also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across diverse operational domains. The interaction reflected the growing strategic partnership and shared commitment of the two armies towards promoting stability and security in the region," the ADGPI stated.