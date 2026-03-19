2016-batch IAS officer Ravi Mittal appointed to the PMO
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Ravi Mittal (2016 Chhattisgarh cadre) has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, an official statement said on Thursday.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Mittal, IAS (CG:2016) presently in the cadre as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, for a tenure of four years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
The 32-year-old bureaucrat is known for his administrative and digital interventions. Till recently, Mittal was serving as Commissioner of Public Relations and Joint Secretary in the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Secretariat.
He became one of the first high-profile new members of the PMO to shift from South Block to Seva Teerth last month.
In the past, he served as the District Collector of Jashpur, the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat (Raigarh), and the Commissioner of Samvad.
He holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and an M.A. in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University, according to his official biodata.
Mittal, born on June 13, 1993, is recognised for implementing technology-based interventions in rural areas, particularly in tribal districts like Jashpur, focusing on agricultural processing, skill development, and rural industrial parks.
In 2022-2023, he is attending a training programme on “Exploring Blue-Green Infrastructure for Climate Action in Indian Cities” at the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Human Settlements.
During his early days in the bureaucracy, he served in the Land Revenue Department, Rajnandgaon, in 2017, honing his skills in district administration and revenue management.
In 2018, Mittal briefly served as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in Delhi.
After a three-month stint in Delhi, Mittal returned to Chhattisgarh and served as SDO in the land revenue and disaster management Department, Jashpur.
--IANS
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