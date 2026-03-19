2026 Bengal Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 14 rallies across state

“The inevitable regime change has been written on the walls and in the minds of the people of West Bengal. Everyone is calling for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state. Everyone wants the ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal to end now,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which marked the culmination of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly elections.