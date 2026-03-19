AAP doing politics over Palam fire deaths: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) After a brief commotion at a condolence meeting, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that since the fire broke out in Palam area, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been trying to politicise the incident by assaulting a BJP MLA, who was attending a prayer meeting and blaming the fire department.