Akhilesh's statement influenced by politics: OP Rajbhar on Varanasi iftar gathering

Congress MP Imran Masood also reacted to the controversy, raising questions over environmental concerns and enforcement priorities. He said, "What is all this fuss about? The entire waste from the cruise going on there is being dumped into the Ganga. Has any action ever been taken against them? Sewage is directly flowing into the Ganga in Varanasi. Has anyone ever acted against that? Also, couldn’t they find a proper place at home to have Iftar, instead of going to the Ganga to do it? The real agenda in the country is spreading hatred..."