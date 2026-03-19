Assam polls: Congress names 22 candidates across key constituencies​

Prominent names in the latest list include Manik Ch. Brahma from Kokrajhar (ST), Sapali Marak from Baokhungri, Md Ashraful Islam Sheikh from Parbatjhora and Baby Begum from Dhubri. The party has also fielded Aftab Uddin Mollah from Jaleswar and Pradip Sarkar from Abhayapuri. ​