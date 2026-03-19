Assisting Bangladesh, other neighbours while factoring India's energy requirements: MEA

“About energy, we have received requests from several of our neighbouring countries, and I had spoken about this earlier as well. We have received requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and some other neighbouring countries. As I had indicated earlier, India has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh since 2007 through various modes of transportation. We are continuing to assist Bangladesh and our other neighbours even currently. This is being done while factoring in our own requirements, refining capacity, and diesel availability," said Jaiswal.