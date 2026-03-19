Bihar: Train robbery gang busted, Rs 1 crore jewellery recovered
Patna, March 19 (IANS) A major gang involved in robbing train passengers has been busted in Bhagalpur following a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), an official said.
During the operation, gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore, including 500 grams of gold and 1.5 kilograms of silver, was recovered from a rented house in Maheshpur under the Babarganj police station area.
Two prime accused, Sanjay Yadav and Paltu Sahni, have been arrested.
Railway SRP Vidyasagar, on Thursday, said that GRP Inspector Naseem Ahmed received inputs about suspicious movement around 4:45 am, following which a joint operation was launched with RPF Inspector A. K. Giri.
While initial searches yielded no results, the accused was suspected during a check aboard the Jamalpur-Howrah Express.
During interrogation, Sanjay Yadav revealed crucial information that led police to the Maheshpur hideout.
A raid on the rented premises led to the recovery of a large cache of jewellery hidden inside a secret compartment in one of the rooms.
The seized items include gold bangles, chains, pendant chains, pearl necklaces, bracelets, maang tikas, silver anklets, and other ornaments.
Foreign currency from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia was also recovered.
SP Vidyasagar said Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Bariarpur in Munger district, is suspected to have links with an international criminal network, while Paltu Sahani is from Parbatta Raghupur.
During questioning, the accused also named two local jewellers, who are now under investigation.
Preliminary findings suggest that the gang operated through pickpocketing and theft aboard trains, using razor blades to discreetly cut bags. A blade was also recovered from the accused.
“The gang consists of around 15 members, and raids are underway to arrest others involved,” he said.
Authorities have urged passengers to remain vigilant, assuring that surveillance by GRP and RPF teams has been intensified across trains and railway stations.
Officials said the crackdown is expected to deter criminal activity and enhance passenger safety on railways.
--IANS
ajk/dan
(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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