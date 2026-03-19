BJP fields RSS loyalist in Tripura bypoll; names late MLA's son for Nagaland seat

The by-election in Koridang was necessitated by the death of Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on November 11, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 75. Imchen was elected to the Nagaland Assembly five times from the Koridang constituency -- first as an Independent in 2003, then on Naga People's Front tickets in 2008, 2013 and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.