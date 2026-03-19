CM Bhajan Lal Sharma flags off 207 new buses on Rajasthan day

In a post on X, he said, "Another major step towards convenient, safe, and modern travel for the residents of the state! Today, on the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, 207 new buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation were flagged off from the bus terminal located on Ajmer Road. At the same time, to raise awareness about road safety, helmets were distributed to 700 women as 'Road Safety Pioneers'. Our government is committed to connecting every corner of the state with better connectivity and ensuring the safety of every individual."