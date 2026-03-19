‘Dhurandhar 2’ sparks controversy; Maulanas allege film promotes division

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Barelvi said, "Look, after watching the film 'Dhurandhar 2', it feels that everything shown in it is based on false stories. And everything built on such fabricated stories is also false. Some people associated with the film industry, especially directors, seem to have only one motive: To make money. In the race for money, they are creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims and trying to create disputes. They want to end the harmony and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims."