ECI rolls out voter-friendly measures in TN ahead of Assembly elections

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik called upon voters to check their names in the electoral rolls without delay and make use of digital platforms to stay informed. She also highlighted the importance of citizen vigilance, urging the public to actively use the cVigil app to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Separately, election authorities revealed that enforcement teams have seized cash and materials worth Rs 42.65 crore so far during inspections across Tamil Nadu, reflecting intensified monitoring in the run-up to the April 23 polls.