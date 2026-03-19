ECI seeks fresh report from Kolkata Police on March 14 Girish Park violence

An insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that in its earlier report to the Commission, the Kolkata Police had dodged the answer to the main question from the ECI that why the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which were on advance deployment in the city then were not summoned in controlling the situation at Girish Park that day in front of the residence of the West Bengal women and child development and social welfare minister, Dr Sashi Panja.