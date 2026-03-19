Fast-track court to conduct day-to-day trial proceedings in Zubeen Garg death case

Seven people were named in the charge sheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati. Murder charges under sections of the law were framed against four of them, including the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, a band member, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and a co-singer, Amritprabha Mahanta.