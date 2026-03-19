First day of Chaitra Navratri celebrated in temples across India

Speaking to IANS, Chief Priest of Jivdani Devi Temple, Pramod Rasal, said, "These nine days are celebrated from 'Gudi Padwa' till 'Ram Navami', attracting millions of devotees from across the world who come to fulfill their vows. The temple authorities make sure to take care of devotees, providing them with tea, water. If somebody falls ill, say after climbing stairs, or has other health issues, we also take care of them. The police personnel take care of the security."