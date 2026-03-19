Gudi Padwa, a time of renewed hope and the promise of new beginnings: PM Modi

CM Fadnavis said, "Let us grow the spirit of Maharashtra (Maharashtra-dharma)... Let us raise the Gudi of Marathi pride high! May this New Year bring happiness, contentment, and prosperity to everyone. May it fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and wishes of all. I pray that everyone is blessed with good health, providing the energy needed to turn new concepts into reality. Let us use the new vitality gained from this occasion to resolve to grow the spirit of Maharashtra and raise the Gudi of the Marathi language and culture even higher!"