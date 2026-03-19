'Heartfelt greetings': PM Modi's letter to citizens of UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar on Chaitra Navratri, New Year

The history of the celebration of Navratri can be traced to the mythology of the Hindu religion. One of the most popular mythological stories told during the celebration of Navratri is the story of the victory of the Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. According to the mythological story, Mahishasura had sought a boon to make himself almost invincible. He began to terrorise heaven and earth. The gods decided to create a powerful deity named Goddess Durga.