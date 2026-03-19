Huge cash recovered at two locations in last 12 hours in poll-bound Bengal

According to the police, a routine search operation was underway in the Joytala area. During this operation, a motorcyclist aroused suspicion. Upon being stopped and having his bike searched, a sum of nine lakh rupees was recovered from a bag. The police claimed that the motorcyclist was traveling from Tilpi towards Kurali. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the source of the recovered funds. The arrested individual is currently being interrogated.