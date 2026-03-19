India achieves historic milestone of 200 mineral block auctions in FY 2025–26

"Of the 200 auctioned blocks, 123 are Mining Lease (ML) blocks and 77 are Composite Licence (CL) blocks, indicating a balanced mix of operational and exploration-focused opportunities. In addition, Notices Inviting Tenders for 70 mineral blocks (38 ML and 32 CL) are currently underway, which is expected to further enhance the total number of successful auctions during the financial year," the statement added.