India's BRICS Presidency faces diplomatic test amid Middle East tensions: Report

“For Iran, this is an existential struggle. It cannot place trust in any peace agreement with Trump because twice now the US has engaged with Iran in negotiations, and twice during their course the US has attacked Iran. The US and Israel have made it clear that they want to get rid of the clerical regime in Iran. For those who hold power in Iran, including the IRGC, this means the US acquiring control over Iran’s resources and foreign policy and Israel exercising unchallenged hegemony over the region in the future with US backing,” he mentioned.