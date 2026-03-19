Karnataka celebrates Ugadi with fervour; PM Modi extends warm wishes

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Heartfelt Ugadi greetings to all the people of the state. Life is a blend of neem and jaggery. Like the fresh sprouts of Chaitra, may new dreams and hopes blossom. Forget the bitterness of neem and may the sweetness of jaggery always fill our lives. On this Ugadi of the Parabhava year, may it defeat all pain and hardships, and bring victory of smiles and happiness. I wish that it ushers in peace, prosperity, harmony, and progress across the state."