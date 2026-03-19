K'taka BJP on Ugadi announces candidates for bypolls to two seats; Cong struggles

In Davanagere, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has demanded that the ticket be given to a candidate from the Muslim community, while Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun has opposed the move and is said to be lobbying for a ticket for his son. Party leaders have held meetings to resolve the differences, but a consensus has yet to emerge. The two ministers also had a heated exchange of words over the issue.