Left Front announces second list of candidates for 32 more seats in Bengal

The CPI-M has, this time, decided not to field its own candidate from the high-profile Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is sitting MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and a CPI candidate will be contesting from there. Adhikari is also contesting simultaneously this time from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.